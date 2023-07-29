Side hustle

Walking dogs can be a good side hustle for animal lovers.

Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has stalled at $7.25, or just over $15,000 annually, for full-time hours, leaving individual states to pick up the slack. While minimum wages have been rising steadily in many states and cities across the US, only a few offer salaries that meet their actual living wage.

Some employers overcome this deficit by adjusting starting wages according to region. For example, a forklift operator in San Francisco could earn a higher salary than a forklift operator in Alabama. But even with these wage adjustments, a second source of income is often needed to enjoy a comfortable and financially stable lifestyle.


