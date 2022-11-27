BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Why build a rooftop water tank in the shape of a Teletubby? Or go to the effort of installing a replica of the Eiffel Tower atop a semi-abandoned building?

It’s often difficult to explain the proliferation of unusual artwork dotting the vast urban belt of some 11 million people outside Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires.


Argentina Urban Art

On the terrace of a two-story house stands a large water tank in the shape of a kettle, like ones used by Argentines to make tea-like infusions known as mate, in the Villa Raffo neighborhood of Buenos Aires.
APTOPIX Argentina Urban Art

Dogs frolic near a 49-foot replica of a Statue of Liberty, in General Rodriguez, Argentina, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The structure is a leftover from the “Liberty Motocross” circuit operated there years ago
APTOPIX Argentina Urban Art

A cement sculpture of a gorilla named Pepe with a cup of mate, is chained to a wall to prevent it from being snatched, in San Miguel.sell.

