Europe Digital Rules Explainer

The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen in Boston.

 AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

LONDON — Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe must comply with one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people see online.

The European Union’s groundbreaking new digital rules took effect Friday for the biggest platforms. The Digital Services Act is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc — long a global leader in cracking down on tech giants.


