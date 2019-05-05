“Extreme Abilities: Amazing Human Feats and the Simple Science Behind Them” by Galadriel Watson, illustrated by Cornelia Li
You can run and jump, sure. But what else can you do?
Like most kids, you can grab and slide. Maybe you can tumble across the mat or sink a ball in a basket. You can sing, read, imagine, meditate, and remember. What else can you do? “Extreme Abilities” by Galadriel Watson, illustrated by Cornelia Li, will give you ideas.
Since you were born, your body has learned to do a lot of amazing things.
First, you rolled over. One day, you pulled yourself up and stood and soon, you could walk, then run, then sprint. Every day, your body and brain work together so you can gather new talents and abilities but sometimes, people are able to boost their skills to incredible levels…
As a teen, for example, Louis Cyr was able to lift a horse. In his twenties, he was strong enough to stand against four horses pulling him in opposite directions. He could perform those awesome feats because of his muscles but beware before you decide you want to be like Louis: unless you know what you’re doing, muscles can tear. Ouch!
And then there’s Julia Günthel, who goes by the stage name of Zlata. When she was still a toddler, Julia figured out that she was very flexible. By age ten, she’d gone pro as a contortionist, or one of the “Pretzel People.” Zlata is so flexible that she can fit herself into a small suitcase with wheels!
Then there are the people with amazing minds, like Jake Hausler who, at age 11, could tell you what happened on any particular day of his life because he remembered them all like they were yesterday. Memory skills don’t just rely on calendars, though – some people remember numbers or facts. The good news: remembering is an easy skill to teach your brain.
Overall, there are a lot of incredible things your body can do, awesome things your mind can learn, and astounding things they can do together. So what can you do? Read this book and find out!
For kids, it can’t get any better: “Extreme Abilities” is part record book, part science, part trivia, part challenge in a smart, kid-friendly format. In fewer than 100 pages, author Galadriel Watson packs a ton of interesting information for young readers to devour, while illustrations by Cornelia Li make the chapters inviting. There’s plenty of action to hold a child’s interest well.
For an adult, it’s the kind of book you’ll wish you had when you were a kid, but here’s where it becomes a parental dream: Watson and Li end their second page with a warning to overeager kids, and “Hazard Alerts!” are sprinkled throughout the text as a reminder to consult an adult first and to take things slow. Yes, there are irresistible challenges inside this book, but safety is properly stressed, too.
This means that for an active go-go-go-go-type 9-to-13-year-old, “Extreme Abilities” won’t sit on the shelf long. They’ll love what’s inside this book, so get it.
What else can you do?