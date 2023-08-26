Craft beer

Craft beer equals big business in the Midwest.

 WEALTH OF GEEKS

With tens of thousands of jobs and more than $20 billion in economic activity, there’s little doubt that craft beer equals big business in the Midwest. In Michigan alone, the thriving brewing industry contributes more than $144 million in wages with a total economic contribution of more than $600 million.

From Bell’s Brewery’s Two-Hearted IPA and Oberon Ale — a personal favorite of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer — in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Three Floyd’s Pear Bear in Munster, Ind., to Central Waters Brewing Company’s Black Gold in Milwaukee, Wis., the Midwest’s many craft beer selections are well-known to beer enthusiasts.


