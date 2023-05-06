Planet Eating Star

This illustration provided Caltech/IPAC by depicts a planet skimming the surface of its star.

 K. Miller, R. Hurt/Caltech/IPAC via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet — not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.

Astronomers on Wednesday reported their observations of what appeared to be a gas giant around the size of Jupiter or bigger being eaten by its star. The sun-like star had been puffing up with old age for eons and finally got so big that it engulfed the close-orbiting planet.


