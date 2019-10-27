CORN MAZES/PUMPKIN PATCHES
Wild Adventure Corn Maze, 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6070 South 45th West, 208-391-7500, wildadventurecornmaze.com.
New Sweden Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, 3512 West 17th South, through Oct. 30, 208-539-7271, newswedenfarms.com.
Country Trails Corn Maze, 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Rexburg, 208-520-1558, 208-390-6634, countrytrailscornmaze@gmail.com, rexburgmaze.com.
Haunted Country Trail Corn Maze, dark-midnight Friday and Saturday, 2101 West 6300 South, Rexburg, 208-520-1558, 208-390-6634, countrytrailscornmaze@gmail.com, rexburgmaze.com.
U-Pick Red Barn, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 2726 Rollandet St., idahofallspumpkinpatch.com.
Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch, Monday-Saturday, 11250 South First East.
HAUNTINGS
Insanitarium, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28-31, Mustang Center, 653 North 2858 East, Roberts, 208-681-9762.
ACTIVITIES/EVENTS
Fourth annual Pumpkin Walk, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27-31, McCowin Park, Ammon.
Fall Festival Pumpkins & Prayers, 5 p.m. Oct. 27, First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.
Zoo Lights, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28, Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. Tickets required, idahofallsidaho.gov.
Paint Night, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, MacKenzie River Pizza, 1490 Milligan Road. Tickets required, theartofhoppiness.com.
”Spooky Spectacular”, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30, Rexburg Tabernacle, 25 N. Center St., rexburg.org/arts.
ADULT-ONLY EVENTS
A Black-LIT Halloween, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 31, Gravity Factory, 165 Airport Road, Rexburg. Tickets required, beastevents.net.
TRICK-OR-TREATS
Trick-or-Treat OFF The Street, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Seasons Medical, 37 South Second East, Rexburg.
Fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Tadd Jenkins, 1090 Ford Way, Blackfoot, and 409 Farnsworth Way, Rigby.
Hope Lutheran Church second annual Trunk-or-Treat, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2071 12th St.
Non-food item Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, East Idaho Aquarium, 570 E. Anderson St. Tickets required, eventbrite.com.
Trunk-or-treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, East 14th North.