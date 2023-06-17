Financial Wellness Student Loans

Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies in Cambridge, Mass.

 AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

NEW YORK (AP) — A three-year pause on student loan payments will end this summer regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the White House plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt.

If Congress approves a debt ceiling deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, payments will resume in late August, ending any lingering hope of a further extension of the pause that started during the COVID pandemic. Even if the deal falls through, payments will resume 60 days after the Supreme Court decision.


