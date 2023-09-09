Japan Rocket Launch

An HII-A rocket blasts off from the launch pad at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan.

 Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.

The launch of the HII-A rocket from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan was shown on live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, known as JAXA.


