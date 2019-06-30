100 years ago
Local business interests operating through the Idaho Falls National Bank completed arrangements this week in 1919 for the building of a bonded warehouse in Idaho Falls, to be opened in the fall. “The company is capitalized at $50,000 fully paid,” the Idaho Register reported. “H. F. Kunter, who recently sold his interest in the B. & K. Co. Store, will have charge as manager. The bonded warehouse will fill a long felt need in the community. ... This is only one of the many big business plans on foot, many of which have not been announced and all of which call for business buildings of magnitude. Plans are being perfected for the establishment of a big department store which will occupy one of the most advantageous business sites in the community.”
75 years ago
From the Eighth AAF bomber station in England came word this week that Staff Sgt. George O. Ferrel, 20, Flying Fortress tail gunner, had been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement while battling the Luftwaffe over the continent prior to the invasion of France. According to the War Department announcement, Ferrel, the son of George W. Ferrel of 267 I Street, already held the air medal with three oak leaf clusters. He entered the service in January 1942.
50 years ago
Here is the schedule of July 4, 1969, festivities in Idaho Falls:
6 a.m. — Pancake breakfast at Lilac Circle I Tautphaus Park, sponsored by the Iona Posse
9 a.m. — Swim meet at the Elm Street pool, sponsored by Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation
All day — Golf tournament at Pinecrest Golf Course, sponsored by Elks Lodge 1087
9:30 a.m. — Parade, featuring 135 entries, with flyover by Air National Guard
12:30 p.m. — Skydivers to land adjacent to Tautphaus Park reviewing stand
12:45 p.m. — Pohogoy Indian dancers from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to perform at reviewing stand
1 p.m. — Freedom Cup Boat Regatta at the Snake River Forebay, sponsored by the Jaycees
3 p.m. — U.S. Marine Band concert at Tautphaus Park. Presentation of dignitaries from Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United Republic of Tanzania. Also, rodeo at Tautphaus Park Rodeo Grounds sponsored by Iona Posse
9 p.m. — U.S. Marine Band concert at Civitan Park
10 p.m. — Fireworks, sponsored by Idaho Falls Jaycees
25 years ago
The fate of the Integral Fast Reactor at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory hung in the balance this week in 1994 as the U.S. Senate debated a $100,000 appropriation for the project, already penciled out by the House of Representatives. Anti-nuclear protesters opposed to the project paraded a 17-foot inflatable pig around the Washington Monument, the words “Stop the waste, bag the breeder” emblazoned on its side. IFR was proposed as a liquid-metal-cooled reactor intended as a prototype for a safer generation of nuclear power generators.