100 years ago
Eastern Idahoans got notice in early February that they had a limited amount of time to file their taxes. In Idaho Falls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 12, M.H. Redding, deputy internal revenue collector wanted local residents to know that they themselves were responsible for acquiring the necessary forms, filling them out and filing them before the deadline. “Many of those who are to make returns have not called for their blanks as yet and in a good many cases I find they don’t seem to worry about it because they are working under a false impression of the duties of the division,” he told the Idaho Falls Daily Post. “They figure that the department should send out the blanks, but this is not a duty of the latter.” Redding was to go to Ririe Feb. 13-14, Rigby Feb. 15-22, Rexburg Feb. 23-29, St. Anthony March 1-7, Ashton March 8-10, Drummond March 11, Driggs March 12-14 and Victor March 15, the filing deadline.
75 years ago
A page 1 story in the Feb. 9, 1945, Post-Register opened with this interesting bit: “Witnesses continued to stream in and out of the district court room Friday as the Bonneville County grand jury strove to get to the bottom of whatever it is investigating.” Six additional witnesses brought the total to 54. The latest witnesses included Dr. H. Ray Hatch and A.L. Larch, former Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bishop; Eugene Kempe of the alcoholic tax unit of the Internal Revenue Department; Worth D. Wright and D.F. Richards, president of American National Bank; and George B. Willsey, cashier at the same bank.
50 years ago
For the seventh consecutive year, the Idaho Falls High School forensics team took top honors at the 11th annual Ricks College Forensics and Debate Meet, held Feb. 7, 1970. Debaters Dirk Beasley and Steve Smith took first place, followed by two teams from Skyline High School then another IFHS team. Top winners in the various categories included Beasley, first in interpretation, followed by Lonna Sorensen of Shelley and Trish Spessard of Skyline. In extemporaneous speaking, Gary Copeland of Highland High School took first, followed by Steve Cannon and Brian Juell, both of IFHS.
25 years ago
Five months after President Bill Clinton signed the 1994 Crime Bill, eastern Idaho received word this week in February 1995 that police and sheriff’s departments would be receiving more than $500,000 in grants. Idaho Falls and Pocatello were to get $150,000 each over three years, to pay for more enforcement on the streets or, In Idaho Falls’ case, schools. “What we’re planning on doing is putting police officers in the junior high schools,” said Idaho Falls Police Chief Monty Montague. “The main thing that we get out of that is a rapport between our officers and the students. We’re trying to build a bridge between the people and the police.”