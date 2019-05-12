100 years ago
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the apparent murder of John Beltz, a sheepherder from Spencer whose body was found May 7 in the Porter Canal near the Consolidated Wagon & Machine Co. warehouse. The Woods Livestock Co., for who Beltz had worked, told investigators that he had drawn his wages, several hundred dollars, at the office on May 5 and left the company’s employ. The body was found lying face down in the water by CW&MC employees, who called the sheriff and coroner. Examination at the Idaho Falls Undertaking Co. revealed a number of severe cuts and bruises to the victim’s scalp and a bullet wound in his left side. No money was found in his clothing but letters identifying him were, leading investigators to believe robbery may have been involved. Beltz’s family members in Ohio requested that the body be sent to them.
75 years ago
Carnations would be on sale in Idaho Falls on Saturday, May 13, 1944, sponsored by the Idaho Falls War Mothers. The organization’s headquarters were to be located in the J.W. Carson furniture store at Park Avenue and Broadway. Senior high school girls would be selling on the street and in business offices under the direction of Annabelle Greenwell, president of the local chapter. All girls who wished to participate were invited to report to the store at 9:30 a.m. The organization included the mothers of World War I and World War II and existed to help the families of soldiers and sailors who had been incapacitated.
50 years ago
Eastern Idaho Chamber of Commerce President Edmund L. Gaumer of Arco offered a word of warning to leaders in Teton County this week in 1969. Claiming that Idaho Falls people were setting up package deals for the ski resort being built on Fred’s Mountain, Gaumer said, “We here in the valley had better do something or Idaho Falls will get all the business and all we would get would be something that was thrown out of the bus.” The ski resort would later be known as Grand Targhee.
25 years ago
Reductions in the workforce at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory were inevitable regardless of who landed the new consolidated contract, the leader of one of the companies competing for the contract told the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of commerce this week in 1994. The Department of Energy’s plan to consolidate from five major contractors to one, to save $50 million a year, inherently implied a reduction in the site’s 12,000-employee workforce, said Joe Buggy, president of Gemtec, the consortium led by Westinghouse Electric Co.