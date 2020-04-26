100 years ago
The senior class of Idaho Falls High School presented its annual play at the Colonial Theater this week in April 1920, “The Fortune Hunter,” by Winchell Smith, author of “Turn to the Right.” “The students have been working for two months on their production and the cast selection is said to be excellent,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The leads will be played by Thomas Roos as Mat Duncan, the fortune hunter; Vaughn Johannessen as Sam Graham, the village druggist; Miss Vivian Lemon as Betty Graham; with the remainder of the cast composed of the following: Jack Sheppard, Joseph Tolley, Raymond Hollister, John Robertson, Henry Compton, Bern Wright, Clive Waters, Brian Decker, Kent Naylor, Henry Chesbro, Charles Kelly, Raymond Carney, Vernon Holmes, Henry Payne, Blanche Wilbur, Gladys Simmons and Clinton Dinwoodey.”
75 years ago
Bonneville County Commissioners were called to the Osgood area this week in 1945 to inspect bridges that had been damaged by fire. A new county bridge over the Highland Canal was three-quarters destroyed, and investigation showed two other bridges on farm roads had been damaged apparently when someone had thrown a match or cigarette into dry weeds underneath. “‘With no water in the canals and with weeds exceptionally dry, the fire hazard is great and the utmost care should be exercised to prevent the occurrence of such fires,’ said Chet Taylor, chairman of the board,” the Post-Register reported. Meanwhile, work on a new bridge across the Butte arm of the irrigation canal system on the Jameston road was reported to be nearing completion. “This new bridge is being built straight with the road and will eliminate the dangerous curve in the approach to the bridge,” Taylor said.
50 years ago
An Idaho Fish and Game official said this week in 1970 that some pheasants shot in Idaho the previous year were found to have many times the amount of mercury in their blood than considered safe for human consumption. Gary Davidson, a conservation educator from Idaho Falls, said some pheasants tested by a joint Fish and Game and Health Department study had 15 parts per million of mercury in their blood. He said .4 parts per million was considered the maximum amount of the poisonous metal that should be in pheasants to make them safe for human consumption. Officials estimated that nearly 250,000 pheasants had been harvested in the 1969 fall hunt.
25 years ago
The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners announced this week they would be willing to donate land for the state to build a $1.3 million juvenile jail in the Idaho Falls area. Commissioner Roger Christensen said the facility would be designed to hold about 18 young offenders and that the county would be looking for ways to run it inexpensively. Eastern Idaho counties had been renting space at the Youth Services Center in St. Anthony for juvenile offenders, but that space was no longer expected to be available within 18 months, Commissioner Cliff Long said.