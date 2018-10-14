Reported cases of Spanish influenza in Bonneville County had reached 32 by the night of Oct. 17, 1918, with the first death reported a day earlier — a young man by the name of Johnson, aged 22, in a south side rooming house. News reports from other parts of the country indicated that New York and Illinois were in a state of quarantine, with travel restrictions in place. In eastern Idaho, the Bonneville County Board of Health ordered all schools closed indefinitely. All public meetings were canceled until further notice, as were picture shows, dances, lodge meetings, religious and patriotic meetings, church and Sunday schools. Flu symptoms included inflamed and watery eyes, discharging nose, backache, headache, muscular pain and fever.
Congressmen from 18 states were pushing hard this week in 1943 for funds to complete 25 airports, including Idaho Falls’, all of which had been put on hold due to liquidation of the Works Projects Administration. Members of the group had been advised that an appropriation was outside President Roosevelt’s scope because plans for resumption of construction work had not been approved by the airport facilities committee, composed of representatives of the war, navy and commerce departments. A report by the Civil Aeronautics Administration, meanwhile, estimated the cost to complete the 25 airports at $7.08 million. Idaho Falls reportedly had $326,997 in federal funds and $189,144 in local contributions for grading, drainage, fencing and paving.
Eastern Idaho’s potato harvest was on hold today in 1968, hampered by rains, particularly in Fremont, Madison and Teton counties. The harvest was reported 90 percent completed in the upper Snake River valley, but only 40 percent finished in Bonneville County and 50 percent in the Blackfoot and Aberdeen areas. All counties reported the grain harvest nearly completed.
The Integral Fast Reactor project at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory received a stay of execution this week in 1993 when a Senate-House conference committee approved the $112.8 million full funding recommended by the Senate. The committee’s action reversed a vote in the House of Representatives, where members had voted to kill the program. “The nation stands to win with the development of this technology,” said Sen. Larry Craig, R-Idaho. “People are getting the message — the IFR makes good budget, environmental and energy sense.”