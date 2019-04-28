100 years ago
The architectural firm of Fisher and Atkin unveiled plans this week in 1919 for a hospital building at the corner of Boulevard and Cedar Street for Dr. H.D. Spencer. “The building is to be modern in every particular and will be equipped with all the conveniences for an institution of the kind,” the Idaho Register reported. “The location is very desirable and the building will be one of the most attractive in the city and will be built to take care of forty beds. If the present plans mature, the construction work on the building will begin at once and the building will be ready for occupancy by late summer.”
75 years ago
At a regular meeting this week in 1944, the Lions Club of Idaho Falls voiced a vehement collective objection to the burning of 2,700 jars of peanut butter at the city dump on April 22. The destruction occurred on federal court order after inspectors had found the jars to be .34 ounce underweight. “There was no complaint against the quality of product in the federal suit,” the Post-Register reported. “(Comment) ranged from ‘Why couldn’t they have turned this food over to some charitable institution?’ to one member’s demand that ‘we seek removal from office of the federal official responsible for this act.’”
50 years ago
A final decision was pending on the city of Idaho Falls’ upper power dam, Mayor S. Eddie Pedersen revealed this week in 1969. Due to its deteriorated condition, the state’s reclamation engineer, R. Keith Higginson, said the structure had to be rehabilitated “or made incapable of storing water.” This followed an inspection of Upper Power Plant No. 1. Higginson said a rehabilitation schedule had to be established at once or the dam’s gates be opened. “I can not allow the structure to operate as it is for another runoff season,” he said. “The dam as it exists represents a threat to the people and property downstream and further deterioration could cause a rapid and complete failure.”
25 years ago
The Tautphaus Park Zoo opened its 1994 season with “Land Down Under,” an exhibit recreating conditions of the Australian outback. The exhibit featured the zoo’s mob of Bennetts wallaby, also emu, black swans and Radjah shelducks. Ten species of Australian plants, including eucalyptus, melaleuca and palms contributed to the overall atmosphere. Graphics described the wurly, or Aboriginal hut, part of the animal viewing area, and local artist Kay Ingram created Aboriginal spirit poles, similar to Native American totem poles.