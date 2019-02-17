100 years ago
Local lightweight and welterweight boxer Lee Morrissey took the Northwest championship from Al Young of Butte, Mont., in a bout at Rexburg this week in 1919. Next stop was Nampa, where he was to step into the ring against Harry Alexander. “It will be a ten round session and Benny Leonard, the world champion in his class, has consented to take on the winner,” the Idaho Register reported. “Both boys have a string of victories to their credit and are the fastest pieces of fighting machinery who have ever been seen in this section, and with a chance at Leonard for the winner some hard and fast fighting is expected.”
75 years ago
Scarlet fever cases showed an increase in Idaho Falls this week in February 1944, with 24 families reported in quarantine. “Beginning in the Emerson district, the disease has gradually spread into the East Side and Hawthorne districts, where 12 cases have recently developed,” the Post-Register reported. “Many parents are cooperating fully by making careful examinations of the throats, chests and abdomens of their children before sending them to school, and if all parents would adopt this practice for a few weeks, the disease could be stamped out,” said School Superintendent W.W. Christensen.
50 years ago
Members of the “We The People” study group announced plans to continue to lobby for reductions in city and state spending while applauding the county commissioners’ recent decision to reduce the budget. “The school board meeting Monday night was discussed concerning the Family Living Program recommended by the school administration,” the Post-Register reported. “The group expressed the opinion that health and hygiene are necessary subjects, but that sex education in any form should not be taught in the schools but should ‘remain a personal and sacred subject presented by parents along with morality.’”
25 years ago
A proposal before the Idaho Falls City Council to ban westbound traffic on 17th Street from turning left onto Rollandet Avenue stalled this week in 1994 over concerns that it would drive traffic into nearby residential neighborhoods. The proposal also included putting an island at the intersection of Rollandet and 17th to restrict Rollandet’s northbound traffic to right turns onto 17th. “I think it’s going to die a slow death,” said Gary Mills, chairman of the Council’s Public Safety Committee.