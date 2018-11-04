With the Spanish Influenza still in full force, turnout was expected to be light for Election Day 1918. “The conditions have been such that it has not been possible to hold meetings and people have been receiving their political information by means of letters and newspaper advertisements,” the Idaho Register reported. “(It) is hard to make any particular predictions at this time (but) the generally expressed sentiment is that the Republican nominees will carry Bonneville County and southeastern Idaho and the state. The voters have been very well informed as to the conditions surrounding the organization of the Non-Partisan League and they are afraid of that organization and its North Dakota management and leadership as the organizers have been well shown up as men of a decidedly Socialistic temperament.”
Idaho Falls was facing a milk shortage this week in 1943, with local producers warning that they could not afford to keep up their output with the ceiling prices that were in effect. Dwight Disney, a local dairyman, said six dairies had gone out of business in the past year, leaving only eight to meet local demand. “Until a price raise is put into effect the situation will become worse,” he told the Post-Register. Arthur Thompson, another dairy operator, said he thought the problem might ease up a little once the harvest season was over.
Richard Nixon prevailed narrowly over Hubert Humphrey in the election held this week in 1968, and in Idaho it was Sen. Frank Church who handily defeated Rep. George Hansen, winning a third term and bucking a strong Republican tide. On the really local level, the Idaho Falls Snowmobile Club elected a new slate of officers at the Elks Club. Kenneth Dehnert was named president, Dick Hays was named vice-president, Mrs. Gary Olsen was re-elected secretary and Gene Taylor was re-elected historian. The race committee, composed of Hays, Louis Nielsen and Willis Welchel, proposed that during the coming winter a carnival be held, and that members work for a WSA-sanctioned race in 1969.
Idaho Falls voters had 23 candidates spread out over four municipal contests in the election held this week in 1993. When the dust settled, It was Linda Milam elected mayor, and newcomers Bev Branson and Ida Hardcastle who would be taking seats alongside Mel Erickson, the one incumbent returned to office. Offering his analysis, pollster Paul Zelus of Idaho State University said, “When you run a issueless campaign, you win on the basis of credibility, just overall credibility, and I concluded experience played a large part in establishing credibility. (The) so-called insiders were perceived by the voters as having the best chance of getting this done.”