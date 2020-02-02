100 years ago
Lyman J. Garner, secretary of the West Palisade Grazing Association reported this week in 1920 that wolves to the east of Sugar City were so great in number that it was becoming unprofitable for stockmen to continue in the business. “Nearly all the calves of over 2,000 head of cattle run upon this range last year were lost through the depredations of the wolves,” the Idaho Register reported. “Several large bands have been seen and a few shot, and Mr. Garner states that a good wolfer in this vicinity should be able to make a killing of wolves and coyotes, of which there are also large numbers.”
75 years ago
L. Donald Jerman, construction engineer of the Palisades Dam project, was expected to return to Idaho Falls in early February 1945 to continue with planning for pre-construction work at the dam site, which was expected to begin around March 1. Jerman was completing work on the Newton Dam project near Logan, Utah. “The construction engineer will return here to open an office in Idaho Falls from which to direct the Palisade Dam work,” the Post-Register reported. “Preliminary work at the dam site will consist of surveying and drilling, with approximately 40 men expected to be employed at first. ($260,000) in funds are available for preconstruction work, which is expected to take until next fall to complete.”
50 years ago
Grand Targhee Resort opened on Feb. 2, 1970, “with the kind of snow that has given the resort a special stature over the Intermountain West,” the Post-Register reported. Idaho Gov. Don W. Samuelson cut the ribbon to officially declare the resort open for business. Also on hand were officials from the U.S. Forest Service, who had initiated the dialogue with eastern Idaho business leaders some five years before, and officials from the Farmers Home Administration, which provided most of the financing for the project.
25 years ago
Community-based tenants of the Country Club Mall, including Actors Repertory Theater of Idaho, the Bonneville County Humane Society and the Eagle Rock Railroad Historical Society, got word this week in 1995 that they had until the end of April to find a new home. A spokesman for the Portland, Ore. based Fred Meyer chain said a new store was planned and that the tenants had to clear out so the 1971 structure could be demolished to make room for a 163,562-square-foot store. The groups had been given rent-free space in the old building with the agreement that they would pay for heat and lights. The order to move didn’t come as a surprise, but it was still a shock, said Erin Hodges of the Humane Society. “We don’t know where we’re going to go,” she said. “We need a place where we can show pets every Saturday.”