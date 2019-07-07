100 years ago
Idaho’s State Commissioner of Public Welfare, J.K. White, wasn’t mincing words on the subject of cats in July 1919. “There can be no questioning the fact that feline pets almost invariably are breeders of disease,” he said. “Parents who value the health of their children will not permit them the doubtful privilege of coming into direct contact with the billions of pathogenic bacteria every cat carries. I might have more sympathy for the occasional pro-feline individual if it could be demonstrated that there ever was a cat capable of affection. It is my earnest belief that Idaho’s several thousand felines should be exterminated as expeditiously as possible. ... Cats are hideously insanitary by habit and inclination. It is not beyond the realm of probability that Idaho will be a catless state in the not distant future.”
75 years ago
Two Shelley men, L. Lloyd Harder, 28, and Ray Shelton, 51, were killed the afternoon of July 6, 1944, when the boom pole they were attempting to raise on a hay derrick came in contact with a high tension wire. Bingham County Deputy Charles W. Belnap told the Post-Register that the boom pole on a hay derrick is typically dropped in order to avoid power lines, and that the hay crew had already passed under two lines while moving to a location at the lower end of a field on the farm of E.J. Harder, two miles west of Shelley. Due to wind or possibly unknown causes, as the two men raised the pole it swung around, bringing a steel cable at the end into contact with a line carrying 11,000 volts. Four Mexican nationals who were with the men and spoke little English hurried for help, but when the physician arrived he determined that Harder and Shelton had died instantly.
50 years ago
The Idaho Falls High School marching band took top honors this week in 1969 in Calgary, Canada, participating in the grand parade competition at the annual Calgary Stampede celebration. The IFHS band and Tigerettes took third place, coming in behind bands from Van Nuys, Calif., and Bellingham, Wash., winning $250. The evening of July 7, the band provided halftime entertainment at a Canadian Professional Football League exhibition game between the Calgary Stampeders and the B.C. Lions of Vancouver, B.C.
25 years ago
Assistant Energy Secretary William White pointed to Idaho National Engineering Laboratory’s consolidated contract as an example of how the government was putting a new emphasis on competition, sound management and economic diversification. The contract, being bid on by three different business groups, had been expected to be awarded in June 1994, but an announcement was more likely to come in August, the Post Register reported. “The winning company will get the five-year, $5 billion INEL contract partly on the basis of its plans to help Idaho Falls prosper outside traditional government work,” the newspaper reported