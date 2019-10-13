100 years ago
After a long search and surveillance period, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was able this week in 1919 to locate an illicit still in the fish hatchery on Willow Creek. “When the place was searched about ten gallons of moonshine ready for sale was discovered and two hundred and fifty gallons ready to brew,” the Idaho Register reported. “The still has a capacity of ten gallons a day and a ready sale for the joy juice was easily found. It was first noticed at the dances in the Willow Creek section that an article of this character was easily obtainable and the source was being sought when the officers caught Albert Myers delivering the goods and the search of his place followed. Myers was bound over to the district court under a $750 bond.”
75 years ago
Bonneville County’s potato harvest labor situation encountered a snag this week in 1944 when 40 Jamaicans imported for potato picking refused to go to work, claiming wages were too low for the work to be worth doing. On Oct. 13 only 17 were reported to be in the fields. “Work of war prisoners, described as ‘slow at first,’ was said to be improving rapidly with most farmers satisfied with their work,” the Post-Register reported. “The hundreds of Japanese evacuees and Mexican nationals were reported to be doing ‘good work, much better than last year.’” Placement supervisors operating out of the county agent’s office estimated that not more than 45 percent of the potato crop had been harvested.
50 years ago
Temperatures in eastern Idaho dove into the teens this week in 1969, putting in jeopardy roughly one-quarter of the potato crop still in the fields. The Youth Training Center at St. Anthony reported an official low of 16 degrees, while 11 degrees was reported at Ashton. At the Idaho Falls Airport, a low of 17 was reported. County agents throughout the Snake River Valley said the frost damage would not be fully known until after they were dug and put in storage. Then the challenge would be isolating the damaged spuds from the healthy crop to limit spoilage.
25 years ago
Two Idaho Falls companies were ranked among Inc. Magazine’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies this week in 1994. For the fifth consecutive year, Melaleuca Inc. made the list. Meanwhile, WASTREN, which specialized in environmental waste management and consulting, made the list for the second consecutive year. Melaleuca ranked 232nd, down from 138th in 1993, while WASTREN saw an even bigger drop, from 34 to 279.