100 years ago
City schools in Idaho Falls opened this week in 1919 with record-breaking attendance. Superintendent-elect R.H. Snyder with the assistance of outgoing Superintendent T.B. Shank were busy with the corps of 60 teachers getting the preliminary work lined out. “From all indications, the school buildings will be filled to comfortable capacity,” the Idaho Register reported. “Work is being rushed to completion on the wings of the high school building and also the Emerson building. ... Many of the schools in the county opened on the same date as the city school, but in the rural districts several vacancies are to be filled. Teachers in other states holding valid certificates will be given a permit to teach in Idaho.”
75 years ago
Cpl. Joe L. Marker, son of Mrs. Bertha Marker and future Idaho Falls newspaperman, was reported in England in the roundup report on servicemen in the Post-Register of Sept. 8, 1944. “What a difference from our country,” he wrote in a letter home. “The narrow streets and sidewalks, the quaint rock buildings, the driving on the left side of the road fascinate me. They certainly know there’s a war on here. Blackouts at night, severe rationing and the sober mindedness of the people attest to that. The newspapers are much smaller in size, advertising on the front pages and the stores don’t have that tang to them that ours do. They really play up FDR over here. War news is pretty well covered.”
50 years ago
Idaho Gov. Don Samuelson was in Idaho Falls this week in 1969 for the dedication of the Eastern Idaho Child Development Center at 25th Street and Leslie Avenue. The center was designed to serve more than 100 preschool-age children from 10 eastern Idaho counties. John Griffith, president of Eastern Idaho Health and Social Services Board, was also scheduled to speak and Harold W. Davis of the Ammon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s Ammon stake was to offer the dedicatory prayer.
25 years ago
Initiative 2000, a four-year campaign aimed at expanding and diversifying eastern Idaho’s economy, selected Idaho State University’s College of Business to develop a program to cultivate export markets for businesses located along the Interstate 15 corridor from Rexburg to Pocatello. The International Trade Assistance Program was to be funded with a $98,120 grant from the Department of Defense. The program was announced Sept. 8, 1994, at a seminar on the North American Free Trade Agreement at the Shilo Inn, sponsored by Initiative 2000, the city of Idaho Falls, ISU and 14 other organizations.