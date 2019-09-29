100 years ago
Clark County Commissioner Joseph P. Jacoby resigned from his position this week in 1919. According to the Idaho Register, a complaint had been filed against him by Lloyd Rogers of Sugar City, who alleged Jacoby had killed a cow and failed to retain in his possession the hide with the ears attached (“as the law provides”). “Mr. Jacoby as a member of the county commissioners could not be prosecuted by the county attorney while serving in that capacity, and resigned in order that the county attorney might proceed. Mr. Jacoby makes it clear in his letter of resignation that it is for the purpose of giving the court the full opportunity of bringing the case to trial,” the Register said.
75 years ago
As the tempo of harvest work stepped up this week in 1944, Bonneville County Agent T.J. Chester announced that complete regulations governing the use of approximately 250 war prisoners had been set in place. Transportation arrangements were not complete, but it was hoped that buses would be provided for many of the crews. Still, many farmers would be asked to provide their own transportation to and from the camps each day. Certain rules applied. These stand out: 1. Workday hours would not exceed the hours of civil workers in the area; 2. Each prisoner would get one day of rest, preferably Sunday but a rainy day could be counted; 3. The contractor had no authority to impose disciplinary measures; 4. The government was to have access to worksites at all times and 5. An armed guard would watch over each crew and a non-commissioned Italian officer would be appointed as general supervisor of each crew.
50 years ago
U.S. Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, asked the Atomic Energy Commission this week in 1969 to poll contractors in private industry to determine whether any of them might be willing to take over future operations of the Materials Test Reactor at the National Reactor Testing Station in eastern Idaho. In a letter to AEC Chairman Glenn T. Seaborg, Church said, “(a) private contractor willing to participate in the operation of this facility could be a decisive factor in keeping the MTR operational” in conjunction with the state of Idaho, western universities and other groups.
25 years ago
Eastern Idaho said goodbye this week in 1994 to its last surviving World War I veteran, Roland Beazer, 99. Local veterans gave Beazer a 21-gun salute using 91-year-old Springfield rifles like the ones Beazer delivered to Doughboys on the Western Front 75 years before. A color guard from American Legion Post 56 and VFW Post 2146 honored Beazer at Annis Little Butte Cemetery.