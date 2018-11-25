While the Spanish Influenza seemed to be under some semblance of control in Idaho Falls and the Snake River Valley, grim tales were coming down from the north and Montana’s Centennial Valley. “The beginning of the epidemic there is accounted for by the fact that the body of a soldier who had died in camp of the affliction was brought back home there and the casket opened,” the Idaho Register reported. “The service was largely attended and practically every one who was in the room at the time has become afflicted and many have died. ... One pitiable case is cited, being that of the Montgomery family. When the home was visited the neighbors found both parents dead in their bed, a 5-year-old child in bed with the disease and a little child tied in a high chair. There had been no fire in the house for two days and the children were nearly dead with hunger and exposure.”
Idaho Falls Police were kept busy over the Thanksgiving holiday of 1943 investigating the theft of about $500 worth of clothing and cash from seven cars parked near the Bonneville and Rogers hotels. Entrance in all cases was gained by forcing open cars’ small vent windows. Six automobiles were also reported stolen, including an Army sedan that was found Thanksgiving Day in Ashton, containing some motion picture equipment and leather samples taken from one of the cars in Idaho Falls. Police said they believe the burglars had used this as their getaway car.
An Idaho Falls woman managed to fend off an assailant the night of Nov. 22, 1968, by telling him she was a diabetic and in danger of having a fit. Idaho Falls Police said the woman was taking groceries from her parked car on 13th Street when the man grabbed her from behind. The assailant was described as blonde, about 6 feet tall. The man fled on foot. Officer Lyle Simmons said a footprint and fingerprints were recovered from the scene. The woman said she was more frightened than hurt.
The city of Idaho Falls’ plan to build a hydroelectric generation project near Shelley had another curve thrown at it this week in 1993 when the Bingham County Commission indicated it would seek payment in lieu of taxes. “We really don’t want it there,” said Commissioner Francis Jensen of Shelley. “If it goes through, we want something from it.” Idaho Falls Mayor-elect Linda Milam said the city would first have to get past the twin issues of economic feasibility and regulations before they could address the new issue.