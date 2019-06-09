100 years ago
The city of Idaho Falls issued bonds totaling $210,000 this week in 1919, $35,000 for improvements to the city light plant. The other $175,000 was for special improvements. Also at the council meeting, Mayor W.A. Bradbury proposed that the Highland Park option be taken up as the property had been offered at $7,200. Members of the council approved of the plan and referred it to the finance committee for action. Meanwhile, the council and members of the Idaho Falls School Board arranged for the grounds of Central school to be used as an auto tourist resting place and park. “Hundreds of cars pass through Idaho Falls during the touring season to Yellowstone and other places of scenic attraction and many of them stop overnight,” the Idaho Register said. “Other communities throughout the state have made arrangements to take care of these transient visitors, who are entitled to care and consideration. Up to the present, the auto tourist has had the privilege of camping or parking his car on some sagebrush lot without water or convenience and his impression of the community has not always been the best.”
75 years ago
This week in 1944 the Post-Register’s pages were full of D-Day stories, as the Allies hit the beaches of Normandy and began their assault on Hitler’s Europe. On the home front, the women of Idaho Falls were opening their fifth war bond campaign. “We can not fail now to support our boys who are invading France,” said Mrs. V.W. Halliday, chairman of the group, which planned to launch its drive June 12. “Coming at the time of invasion, this probably makes the fifth war loan drive the most important of all,” she said. “We know that it is the biggest and it will be the hardest job we’ve so far attempted.”
50 years ago
The Idaho Falls Angels baseball team and their manager, Norm Sherry, were due to arrive in town this week in 1969, in preparation for the season opener June 18 at Highland Park. With help from the Post-Register, the Angels’ business manager, Jeff Stone, appealed to owners of homes or apartments for rent to list them with the paper. “We need a home or an apartment for Manager Norm Sherry, who has three children, and we will need rooms or apartments for the players themselves,” he said. “May we appeal to those with rentals to telephone the Post-Register beginning Monday (June 9). We would very much appreciate it.”
25 years ago
The newly formed eastern Idaho chapter of Habitat for Humanity announced this week in 1994 plans to build its first home in Idaho Falls. The organization, which builds affordable housing for low-income families, had developed a plan to build 15 homes over five years. Chapter president Lee Gagner, of Homestead Homes, told the Idaho Falls City Council he had donated the organization’s first lot, on 17th Street near Holmes Avenue. “Construction won’t start until we find a family,” he said. The home’s design and size would depend on the family, he said, adding that he hoped to have the home built by the end of the year.