100 years ago
Idaho Falls Police collared a “Wobbly” this week in 1919 at the Oregon Short Line Railroad depot at the east end of C Street. According to the report in the Idaho Register, a man who gave his name as T.J. Smith was picked up while in the act of taking possession of a suitcase that did not belong to him. “He was taken to the county jail and at the hearing held yesterday (March 6) it developed that he is an I.W.W. (Industrial Workers of the World) organizer from Butte. He will have an opportunity to talk ‘isms’ to steel bars at the courthouse for the next 60 days,” the newspaper report said.
75 years ago
Dentists attending the annual mid-winter clinic of the Upper Snake River Dental Society got a first-hand demonstration of new extraction methods from Dr. Roy F. West of Seattle. The demonstration was held at 9 a.m. on March 11, with West pulling the teeth of several local residents at the Hotel Bonneville, free of charge. The two-day event was expected to bring about 70 dentists to town. Besides the demonstration, the program was also to feature a Saturday night banquet followed by the showing of a scenic motion picture.
50 years ago
Sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club, Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians gave their annual performance to a nearly packed house at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium on March 10, 1969. Hugh Benfer, the club’s chairman of arrangements, reported only a few seats unfilled. The show featured musical numbers ranging from comedy to opera. A highlight of Waring’s visit included a meeting with University of Idaho Head Football Coach Y.C. McNease, who made Waring an honorary Vandal booster while mentioning that he had composed 95 college fight songs during his lifetime. McNease was in Idaho Falls to speak at the Vandal Booster banquet being held the following night.
25 years ago
Closed for the winter, the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park was to have a special opening on March 12, 1994, for a lion cub born unexpectedly in November 1993. The cub was being donated to the Zoo of Acadiana at Broussard, Louisiana. All of the animals, with the exception of the tropical birds and giant tortoises, were to be on display, with the cub at the lemur exhibit. Visitors would also get to greet the pelican rescued the previous year from the Snake River with a broken wing from a gunshot wound. The bird had had its right wing surgically repaired, but it could not be returned to the wild.