100 years ago
C.C. Campbell, James Buck and a party of friends returned this week in 1919 from an adventure on the Salmon River with famed guide Capt. Harry Guleke. The party, which also included Campbell’s son Bob, Harry Hanson, Wallace Branson of Salt Lake City and George and Will Shoup, made the trip in a boat built in Salmon City. In addition to shooting five bears, the party found the body of a man. “(After) an examination which revealed nothing in the way of identification the body was buried on the bank of the stream,” the Idaho Register reported. “It is supposed that the man was one of the firefighters in that section who had become lost, and failing to find his way out had perished. The party saw only seven people other than the members of their own party while on the trip down the river.”
75 years ago
Home from the war in Europe, Maj. Rulon Blake spoke to the Lions Club at its fall meeting in the Bonneville Hotel, cautioning attendees expecting a quick end to the fighting. “Our boys have been making great strides, but when you’ve been in it you know Jerry is tough and that the way will be hard right to the finish,” said Blake, who had seen action in Africa and Italy, including Anzio, where as a night fighter pilot he had covered the beachhead. “You can’t share the feeling that it is going to be easy now.” On a three-week pass, Blake said he was going to see his wife at her 1220 S. Boulevard home, then head to Oregon to visit his mother and friends. “My sincerest hope for the future is that the job over there is done so well and thoroughly this time that the madmen of Europe never again rise,” he said.
50 years ago
After 45 years the Jamestown School in Shelley School District 60 closed its doors this week in 1969, the last of the small schoolhouses in the district. School Principal Ada Holm, moved her small group of first- and second-graders into the Dean C. Goodsell Elementary School. The Jamestown School had four rooms and a playroom and had housed eight grades until 1961 when junior high schoolers began attending Shelley Junior High School. Small schools had begun disappearing from the district when the Woodville School was closed in 1949, with Stanton and Taylor following.
25 years ago
Police in eastern Idaho this week in 1994 were warning of a check forgery ring that had run up $80,000 in losses. About 250 checks had been reported stolen Sept. 7 from the Commercial General Construction office in Idaho Falls. By Sept. 16, close to 100 had been forged and cashed at major grocery stores and discount department stores, Idaho Falls Police Detective Jeff Pratt told the Post Register. Similar incidents had been reported in Pocatello during the first week of the month. Police believed the culprits were a gang operating out of Los Angeles, flooding an area with checks for a day or two, then moving on. Tereena Barnes of Commercial General said they weren’t aware the checks had been stolen until they started getting bank notices. “They knew what they were doing,” she said. “I’m really angry. ... I think the community does need to be more aware that this could happen.”