Dr. Thomas Wilson, Idaho Falls’ city physician, reported only five new cases of influenza in the last week of November 1918, and that in his opinion the situation seemed to be clearing up. Still, it was no time for the community to let down its guard. “Speaking for his personal opinion of the matter, Dr. Wilson advises the keeping on of the lid for at least another week, stating that past experience shows that those communities which have opened up too soon after the epidemic had been gotten in control had occasion to regret it and in many instances had been obliged to place the quarantine on again,” the Idaho Register reported. “He is in favor now that the situation is so well in hand, of keeping public places closed until the disease is entirely eradicated.”
A number of farmers and others engaged in seasonal work were recruited this week in December 1943 to work the winter at the United States Fuel Co. coal mine near Hiawatha, Utah. Farmers willing to work would be released in time for spring work, said C.C. Cowan of the Idaho Falls employment office. “Workers of this district who can obtain a certificate of availability and are not likely to be drafted for army service can be placed at a number of war plants in Utah, said Mr. Cowan,” the Post-Register reported.
Contractor personnel for the Atomic Energy Commission’s Idaho Operations Office took occupancy of a new computing center at 1155 Foote Drive on Dec. 2, 1968. The 10-year lease on the 33,000-square-foot building specified an annual rental payment of $80,200 to the building’s owner, Peterson and Nielsen of Pocatello. The center was needed, AEC officials told the Post-Register, “for expanded data processing requirements in connection with developmental research and other technical and administrative programs.” About 100 people would be moving in. “Eventually, however, the computer center may require up to 100 additional persons to operate and program the center,” the newspaper said.
Blue Shield of Idaho announced this week in December 1993 that it would no longer pay Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, opting instead to pay customers and letting them pay. The announcement came after months of the two parties trying to negotiate a contract. A spokeswoman for Blue Shield said the new arrangement would save them and customers money, but EIRMC spokesman Frank McGovern said, “It’s a crummy move for Blue Shield to use their subscribers as pawns or leverage.” Blue Shield reported 23,645 subscribers in the Idaho Falls area. Between October 1991 and October 1992, Blue Shield said it had paid EIRMC approximately $6 million.