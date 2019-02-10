100 years ago
The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners met in special session this week in 1919 to set a date of June 3 for a bond election. The commissioners were asking voters to approve $275,000 for a new courthouse at the intersection of C Street and Capital Avenue. The project would also include a war memorial for soldiers from the county. In non-related business, the commissioners purchased a six-cylinder Nash car from the Preston A. Blair Co. for Sheriff Norton to use in the discharge of his duties. The selection of a new county physician was postponed until Feb. 19.
75 years ago
Idaho Falls native Edgar Miller gained new fame this week in 1944 with the Logan Prize, for his “City Study” picture at the 48th annual exhibition of the Art Institute of Chicago. “The dark toned picture is richly painted in deep reds, greens and blues,” wrote the critic Frank Holland in the Chicago Tribune. “The artist, who born in Idaho, is known nationally for his versatility as a worker and designer in many mediums.” Miller, who left Idaho Falls at age 17 to study art in Chicago, was particularly renowned for his stained glass windows, but also worked in sculpture, watercolor, drawing, and woodcarving. The authors of the book “Edgar Miller and the Handmade Home” called him “Chicago’s Forgotten Renaissance Man.” Born in 1899, he died in Evanston, Ill., in 1993.
50 years ago
Voicing concern over the type of textbooks that might be used in revamping the health studies curriculum in Idaho Falls School District 91, a group of patrons offered their opinions to the school board at its regular meeting this week in 1969. “Comments by leaders of the discussion brought sharp questioning from Chairman Farren Martin and heated responses from board members Charles K. Thompson and Darrell Jensen,” the Post-Register reported. “Leading off the discussion was Richard Jones, a Navy man who asked for separate instruction of boys and girls, and cited objectionable types of sex education as given in California schools. ... Jensen assured the patrons present that the board and the administration, all of whom are themselves parents, were giving the health education program careful and prolonged study.”
25 years ago
Idaho political leaders this week in 1994 said their hopes were waning that the Integral Fast Reactor at Argonne National Laboratory-West would be funded in the 1995 budget. “It seems to be their irrevocable intent to kill the IFR,” said, Sen. Larry Craig, after meeting for several hours with U.S. Department of Energy officials. Earlier in the week, the Clinton administration proposed eliminating all research funding for IFR, with shutdown work to continue through Sept. 30, 1994, the end of the fiscal year. Idaho’s representatives argued that it would cost as much to shut down the reactor as it would to fund the remaining two years of research.