100 years ago
The Upper Snake River Valley got a welcome reprieve from drought this week in 1919 when an overnight shower dumped nearly an inch of rain onto local farms and ranches. “The rain will greatly help out on the water situation and while it will not materially raise the water in the river it will prevent further calls for the time being on the already almost depleted supply,” the Idaho Register reported. “According to the statements of the best informed, the rainfall is equal to or better than a thorough irrigation and provided sufficient moisture for a week to ten days. The rain came too late to be of any benefit on the dry farm sections other than to get the ground in better shape for the fall plowing and to help out the range. ... E.R. Patterson of the sugar company says that the rain will do a great amount of good to the beet crop and will add at least two tons of beets to the acre.”
75 years ago
Lela O. Underhill was announced as the new director of nurses at Idaho Falls LDS Hospital this week in 1944. The announcement came from Le Grand Richards, presiding bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and chairman of the local LDS hospital board. Richards spent July 28 conferring with board members Heber C. Austin, David Smith, John M. Homer, Peter J. Ricks and J. Berkeley Larsen discussing the progress of improvements to the institution.
50 years ago
The bodies of Dr. Martin W. Payne and his wife Emmalyn were found the evening of July 27, 1969, in a grove of aspen trees about two miles from their home in Wilson, Wyo. Their son, Russell Stuart Payne, 25, had been charged with his mother’s murder and was awaiting extradition hearings in Las Vegas, where he was being held on a fugitive warrant. Teton County Sheriff Lawrence Cheney said the bodies were discovered by two fishermen named Campbell, the elder of whom was an undertaker and recognized the putrid odor emanating from upwind. The couple had been missing and police had found their car with blood inside after arresting Russell for DUI. Without the bodies no murder charges were possible, and Russell Payne managed to get to Las Vegas after hiring future U.S. Sen. Harry Reid as his attorney. Reid offers an account of the case in his book “The Good Fight,” calling the case one of the most challenging and bizarre of his law career. Eventually, Russell Payne was convicted of manslaughter and served six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
25 years ago
Idaho Falls-based Lucero Computer Products was awarded a $14 million contract to supply personal computers and systems to the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory this week in 1994. The contract was awarded through a $30 million Department of Energy fund to contract with small and minority-owned businesses. “I want to congratulate Yvonne Lucero and the employees of Lucero Computer Products,” wrote U.S. Sen. Larry Craig, in a press release. “”Her business is another example of the exciting success stories coming out of the high-tech environment of the region.”