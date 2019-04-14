100 years ago
In business news this week in 1919, the Victor Furniture Co. of Rigby and the Ulrich Furniture Co. of Idaho Falls consolidated with a capital stock of $50,000. Under this arrangement, they were ready to operate stores in Ririe, Rigby, Dubois, Newdale, and Idaho Falls, with the main office and distributing point in Idaho Falls. “Mr. Marler, who has had sixteen years in the furniture business, will be the general manager of the new concern,” the Idaho Register reported. “Mr. Ulrich, who is well known in this part of the country, having been in the furniture business in this city for a good many years, will be manager of the local store.”
75 years ago
Two Fremont County men received the Order of the Purple Heart this week in 1944, one posthumously. Mr. and Mrs. T. Otto Crawley of Teton received the medal for their son Rex, who was killed by a machine gun bullet in the Battle of the Coral Sea while serving as a member of a tanker crew. The other was awarded to Hark L. Misseldine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Misseldine of Teton, who was wounded in the same battle aboard the U.S.S. Lexington. Invalided at home, he was reportedly still wearing a cast on one leg. Meanwhile, two Idaho Falls 17-year-olds enlisted in the Navy this week, Robert Pond, son of Charles A. Pond, and Jack Shaw Doyle, son of Mrs. Pauline Ione Doyle Johnson.
50 years ago
Aiman Construction was awarded a $41,298 contract this week in 1969 for modification of handrails and guardrails on interchange structures on Interstate Highway 15 between Shelley and Dubois. It was one of 12 state highway projects in eastern Idaho under contracts totaling $8,478,514. Because of weather, work had been suspended on U.S. Highway 20 from John’s Hole Bridge to Railway Crossing.
25 years ago
Developers with plans for Ammon’s first shopping center said they were hopeful about going ahead with the first phase of their project while seeking resolution to a conflict with the city of Idaho Falls. Cantlon Properties and Idaho Falls were at loggerheads over the number of access points the Ammon Town Center would have onto Hitt Road. Cantlon said the major anchor stores, including Albertson’s wanted three while Idaho Falls, responsible for traffic on the road (which lies inside Idaho Falls city limits), was willing to grant only two. Cantlon vice-president Robert Moore said a second major anchor store had backed out of the project for the time being because of the dispute.