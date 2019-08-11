100 years ago
The Murphy Cigar Store at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue was featuring a display of weapons from the recently ended war in Europe, including a 37 mm gun used by Americans, “a contributing factor in stopping the Hun and putting respect into his heart for the American fighter,” according to the Idaho Register of Aug. 12, 1919. Acting for the local Army recruiting station, Corp. Greenwell was on hand to explain the workings of the weapons, including “a vicious little one-pounder (that) put many a German machine gun nest out of business. It shoots an armor-piercing shell which will go through 1 1/2 inch armor and is as accurate a shooting gun as a sporting rifle.” Also on display: the Lewis automatic rifle used by the British and the Belgians and a Browning automatic rifle, the invention of Mat Browning of Ogden, well known in Idaho Falls. The Register said enlistments were averaging 25 to 30 monthly. “Most of the men are enlisting in the air service or motor transportation, where they get special schooling,” the Register reported.
75 years ago
First Sgt. Virgil Brown, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Brown of 146 Ninth St., was reported killed in action over France in the Post-Register of Aug. 11, 1944. The death happened July 21, according to the telegram his parents received from the War Department. Brown had joined the National Guard after graduating from Idaho Falls High School and joined the regular army in April 1941. In addition to his parents, he was survived by his wife, Betty, of Yakima, Wash., and his sisters, Lela Manion, of Norfolk, Va. and Betty Fay, Maxine and Phyllis Brown, all of Idaho Falls.
50 years ago
Pioneer League baseball fans were invited this week in 1969 to pick up free tickets for Merchants Prize Night at Highland Park, scheduled for Aug. 14. As the “much improved” Idaho Falls Angels faced the Twin Falls Cowboys, 50 local stores were to distribute nearly $250 in merchandise and cash. The free tickets were only available at participating stores.
25 years ago
Soon-to-be employees of Lockheed Idaho Technologies at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory got word this week in 1994 that they would be getting less vacation time and that personal leave would be replaced with sick leave. “This is how Lockheed schedules for all 80,000 employees (worldwide),” said company spokesman Scott Hallman. “We want to be on the leading edge of contract reform,” he added. Roughly 8,000 workers were likely to be affected. A number of them called the Post Register to vent. “If the new contractor is going to come in here and do things like that there’s going to be a lot of unhappy people out here,” said Al Tschaeche, manager of radiation technology at the Idaho Chemical Processing Plant.