100 years ago
Some new businesses were reported coming to downtown Idaho Falls the first week of March 1920. Luke M. Wright of Ogden, a member of the firm of W.M. Wright & Sons, announced that his company was fast preparing for the big opening of their general store in the Smith Block, at the corner of Shoup Avenue and A Street. “Fixtures and merchandise have been arriving for some time past, and the workmen engaged in final touches on the big store room and basement have promised to have everything in readiness in the latter part of March,” the Idaho Falls Times reported. Meanwhile, A.C. Smith, of the firm of Smith & Mason, said a deal was practically closed on a lot adjacent to the Smith Building, and that partners from Cache Valley had tentative plans to build a large two-story business block, “a modern structure in every particular.”
75 years ago
With U.S. troops closing in on Cologne and Düsseldorf, eastern Idaho’s sacrifices in the fight against fascism were mounting. Staff Sgt. Oscar Wayne Green of Menan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Seymour Green, was reported killed in action Feb. 1 in the Philippines. Green was an assistant platoon leader of a company with a paraglider infantry regiment who had participated in the battles for Leyte. Lt. Lawrence A. Ward of Blackfoot, son of Mr. and Mrs. John L. Ward, was reported missing in action over Hungary. Ward was co-pilot of a B-17 bomber with an all-Mormon crew that was lost Feb. 13. He had completed five missions. Meanwhile, another Blackfoot native, Pfc. Wesley R. Steffensen, had been reported missing in action.
50 years ago
State Rep. Terry L. Crapo and other members of the Bonneville-Teton delegation announced this week in 1970 they were confident they’d found a way for the state to help finance a $4.5 million sewage treatment plant for Idaho Falls. Crapo said that under the Idaho Constitution there was a $2 million bonding limit, but because the state had paid off three-quarters of that amount “(Some) $1.5 million is now available for water pollution control, and the Idaho Falls secondary sewage plant comes under this classification.” With this state participation, the federal government would allocate 50% of the cost, leaving Idaho Falls on the hook for the remaining 25%, $1.125 million.
25 years ago
Melaleuca President Frank VanderSloot announced this week in 1995 he was buying the financially troubled Snake River Cheese plant in Dallas from I.Q. Management and Marketing of Dallas. “All insufficient funds checks will be made good by noon today,” he told the Post Register. The former Kraft plant employed 40 people and bought milk from 125 dairies. “I think the plant just needs some good management direction,” he said, adding that he believed there was a market for the 40-pound blocks of cheddar manufactured there.