100 years ago
The early morning hours of Aug. 19, 1919, were disturbed around 2 a.m. by the city fire alarm and a crowd gathered at the City Bakery building on Broadway, which was on fire. While the crowd was gathered, pistol shots rang out, a woman screamed and a man was seen running west on Broadway with the woman in pursuit, firing a revolver. As the man turned into the entrance of the Broadway rooming house the woman hurled the gun at him, missing the man but breaking the plate glass window of Peterson’s store. The man, Sherman Blayloc, left the rooming house through a rear entrance and was found by police several blocks away, weak from loss of blood and in a dazed condition. They determined that none of the bullets had hit him, but a gash to the back of his head might have been caused by the woman hitting him with the gun before shooting at him. “Blayloc was released, as the police have no charge against him,” the Idaho Register reported. “The woman, who is in a hysterical condition, was taken charge of by a nurse and a physician. ... Blayloc is a taxicab driver and was unable or unwilling to give any particular account of the affairs other than saying he thought that the woman might be jealous. The affair created some considerable excitement among the crowd gathered on account of the fire. The fire in the bakery burned the roof off of the oven and other damage was done by water and smoke.”
75 years ago
Cole Brothers Circus was in Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, 1944, with youngsters lining the Union Pacific tracks long before dawn to welcome the train. With school already in session, school officials found themselves in a quandary, the Post-Register reported. Officials finally announced that fourth, fifth and sixth graders would receive free tickets if they went early to the grounds to help carry chairs. All elementary schools let out early, at 2:30 p.m., to permit the children to attend the circus. Regular classes were held in the junior and senior high schools. A second show was scheduled for 8 p.m.
50 years ago
Eastern Idaho sheriffs gathered at Bonneville High School for legislative hearings on proposed changes to the state’s drivers licensing system, conducted by Rep. John Sessions, R-Driggs. Lemhi County Sheriff William N. Baker opined that the proposal for the state to take over would offer no advantage over the counties issuing licenses. “Baker also questioned whether more thorough driver testing would be effective in cutting down on traffic accidents and fatalities,” the Post-Register reported. “He said that the majority of accidents were caused by what sort of mood the driver is in at the time of the incident and that this could not be controlled by more regulations. ... Baker suggested that a preferred way of cutting down traffic accidents would be to impose restrictions on the speed limit cars are able to go when manufactured. He said federal regulations should be imposed so that cars cannot be made to go faster than 70.”
25 years ago
An Idaho Falls woman died and another was hospitalized after a shooting the evening of Aug. 17, 1994, at an apartment on Tendoy Drive. Police said Mary Ellen Johnson, 35, died of two gunshot wounds to her side and right hand. Lori Ann Oakes, 28, was reported in serious but stable condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A suspect in the incident, Michael E. Clements, 43, Blackfoot, was being held in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a tense two-hour standoff at his home.