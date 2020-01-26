100 years ago
Acting under the supervision of a committee appointed by the Rotary Club, high school students this week in January 1920 completed a recheck of the census enumeration and reported 580 cases of people saying they had not been listed in the official count. In one instance, one family of eight had been undercounted, in others, only one family member had been missed. “These cases were in many instances found in lodging houses, upstairs over business places and single men who room in one place and take their meals in another,” the Idaho Register reported. “No definite figures are obtainable and the estimate on the population of the city runs from 8,000 to 12,000. It is probable from counts that the total will be between 8,500 and 9,000.”
75 years ago
There was new news about Pvt. Joe Jockumsen, reported missing Jan. 3, 1945, that he was back in action. According to a telegram received by his wife, of 1555 Sage Ave., Jockumsen was back in action Jan. 8, five days after he was reported missing and 11 days prior to the first word she received that he was missing. In Western Europe, the Ninth Army captured the last four-mile section of the Siegfried Line, closing to within 25 miles of Düsseldorf and 20 miles of Cologne.
50 years ago
Burglaries topped the list of Bonneville County felonies committed in 1969, released this week in January 1970. The total was 102, a one-third increase over 1968 and the high total for the last five years of record. The next highest category of felony complaints was larcenies, with the 61 reported also representing a one-third increase, although the number was higher in 1967. “The greatest increase was registered in narcotics, with a four-fold rise from 3 to 12 between 1968 and 1969,” the Post-Register reported. “Assaults increased by better than 100 percent, totaling 11 in the county.”
25 years ago
Idaho National Laboratory announced this week in 1995 that it would be converting its fleet of buses from diesel to natural gas. “The government is stepping in to put up the first bucks to drive the cost down so the average Joe Blow can afford a natural gas vehicle,” said Mark Van Sickle, INEL’s project manager for alternative-fueled vehicles. INEL at the time had a fleet of 150 buses and 700 light vehicles. Eight buses had already been converted, and the immediate plan was to convert four more in the near term along with 70 light vehicles.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”