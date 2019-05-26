100 years ago
Efforts to hire a physical director for Bonneville and Jefferson counties were in full swing in May 1919, according to the Idaho Register. The position would be funded under the auspices of the Y.M.C.A., with headquarters to be in Idaho Falls. “Boys have responded with characteristic enthusiasm,” the Register reported. “In the absence of facilities under which our youth is now suffering, he looks with eagerness to the coming of a man whose sole job it will be to organize sports. The business men of the community are responding admirably and doubts are rapidly vanishing concerning the likelihood of the Y.M.C.A. drive of June 2 to 9 going over the top.” Expenses were projected to be around $6,000 annually.
75 years ago
Approximately 275 onion and potato growers convened in Idaho Falls this week in 1944 as the annual Idaho Traffic Conference got underway at the Bonneville Hotel. State Agriculture Commissioner, R.H. Young, emphasized he was not in favor of the war approved seed program, but added, “Personally I don’t think we have an option in the matter.” The program proposal called for supervision of one-year-out seed, requiring field and bin inspection. It also called for a relaxing of the disease allowance. “The program would necessitate use of extra labor, especially inspectors, when the manpower shortage is increasingly apparent,” Young said. “Inasmuch as most of Idaho’s potato seed is sold in Idaho, I can’t see the protective value of the program for other states.”
50 years ago
The Idaho Falls City Council’s right to award a cable television franchise to Upper Valley Tele-Cable Co. was upheld in court this week in May 1969. Seventh District Judge Boyd R. Thomas ruled that the council was within its jurisdiction to award the franchise. The objection came from Benay Corp., which said Upper Valley was not the lowest bidder and the company was owned by the only newspaper and two television stations in Idaho Falls. “There (was) no question raised as to the Council’s authority to grant or withhold the franchise,” Thomas wrote in his memorandum decision. “Whether it was wise to confer the franchise on Upper Valley or not must be answered by the Council, not the courts.”
25 years ago
The city of Idaho Falls received a federal grant of $98,120 this week in 1994, aimed at offsetting the economic impact of the pending shutdown of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear training program at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. The money would be used to help local businesses, including agriculture-related enterprises, develop overseas markets for their products and services. City and Initiative 2000 officials had applied for the grant through the U.S. Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment. Initiative 2000 was a four-year community-funded effort designed to expand and diversify the local economy.