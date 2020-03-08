100 years ago
Mental Health Care, circa 1920 (from the March 11 Idaho Falls Times): “Forty inmates of the Blackfoot asylum have been removed to the state institution for the feeble-minded at Nampa. A number of those moved to the Nampa institution were ‘railroaded’ to the asylum and were never insane, is the claim of the Blackfoot Republican. The transfer was made for the purpose of relieving the crowded condition of the state asylum. So crowded had the asylum become that the violently insane and the mild cases were housed together under the most pitiful circumstances. ... It was stated, following an official investigation, that the asylum had been ‘loaded up’ with mildly insane or eccentric persons by relatives who did not wish to care for them and passed the burden to the state. A private car was used for the transfer of the forty patients from Blackfoot to Nampa and the trip was made under the direction of Dr. D’Dorr Pynter, superintendent of the Nampa institution.”
75 years ago
With a city election scheduled for April 3, Idaho Falls City Clerk Lee Walker emphasized to the Post-Register that new residents and anyone who had not voted in the last two city elections were required to register. If a resident qualified to vote missed two successive elections, his or her name would be automatically dropped from the rolls, he said. But if an elector registered for the last city election had failed to vote, his or her name would still be retained on the register. Registrars were as follows: First Ward, Mrs. Mabel Metcalf, 575 H Street; Second Ward, Mrs. De Esta Crowley, 235 Hill Street; Third Ward, Ruby Metcalf, 125 E. 14th Street; and Fourth Ward, Mrs. J.C. Gudgel, 234 Seventh Street.
50 years ago
Speaking at an appreciation luncheon at the Stardust, J.R. Simplot advised about 150 farmers in attendance that they needed to find new ways to outsell their premium potatoes against increasing competition from other states and Canada. “Don’t produce more than you can sell,” said Simplot, a self-made millionaire. “You’ve got to get there with a better mousetrap, a better product. Our worry is what we can get for our produce, not how we can feed the world.”
25 years ago
For the first time ever, press cameras were allowed into a Bonneville County courtroom this week in March 1995, as part of a yearlong statewide experiment approved by the Idaho Supreme Court. After expressing concern about the lack of public understanding of the justice system, the court approved a plan allowing video and newspaper cameras. Idaho was the 47th state to allow news cameras into the courtroom. “If 46 states can make this work, we believe the Idaho media, bench and bar can make it work, too,” said Kevin Richert, president of the Idaho Press Club. “We believe we have a rule in place that will preserve the sanctity of the legal process.”