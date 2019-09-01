100 years ago
Organized labor in Idaho Falls made a show of muscle in the 1919 Labor Day parade, with 15 of 17 organizations represented and fully 600 members marching in line. “W.J. Coleman as marshal of the day headed the parade, followed by the band and in order, a union labor float, stone and brick masons, carpenters, painters, plumbers, barbers, horseshoers, lathers, teamsters, H.C.B of C.L.U. truck drivers, cooks and waiters with a number of pretty girls in line, machinists, union clerks by decorated auto, Brad’s Garage by decorated auto and Graves Paint Shop by decorated auto,” the Idaho Register reported. Lunch was at Highland Park, with a ball game between the carpenters and the painters, which the carpenters won 10-8. “In the tug of war between the teamsters and the common laborers the latter proved to be the more husky and pulled the teamsters, who have no experience in pulling except the reins over horses, over the line,” the Register story said.
75 years ago
Twenty Bonneville County 18-year-olds registered with the county Selective Service office upon becoming draft age in August 1944. Their names were: Dean W. Cools, Daroll R. Griffith, Merrill B. Call, Ervin S. Hill, Ralph J. Butler, George J. Messick, Robert J. Wengert, Alfred L. Crandall, Gillmore T. Beesley, Tutaka Morishita Kay W. Wright, George Kubosumi, Robert L. Ball, Robert D. Shipley, Wendell H. Campbell, Evan R. Cramer, Price Williams Foster, Theodore P. Maheras, Donald O. Jacobson and William P. Rider.
50 years ago
A freak propane gas accident the last week of August 1969 claimed the life of Jack Hinrichsen of Iona. According to police, Henrichsen was filling the gas tank of a pickup truck at the Union 76 Station on West Broadway the afternoon of Aug. 23 when the nozzle came loose and spilled gasoline on the pavement. Hinrichsen shouted to a co-worker, Roy Swanson, to shut off the main pump switch, but seconds later the gas exploded. Firemen said they believed a pilot light in the pickup’s camper unit triggered the blast and fire. The pickup owner, Joe Vetter of Torrance, California, escaped injury, and his daughter-in-law, Debbie Anderson, who was in the camper, escaped by crawling through the pickup cab’s rear window. Hinrichsen was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where he died Aug. 31.
25 years ago
Boise police arrested a Pocatello man on Friday, Sept. 2, 1994, on charges that he robbed an Idaho Falls bank the previous Tuesday. Larry Ewing, 52, was awaiting transport to Bonneville County on charges that he robbed the First Interstate Bank on Memorial Drive. Ada County deputies, working with the FBI, Idaho Falls and Pocatello police, tracked Ewing down in a Boise bar, where he was found with a large amount of cash in small denominations, Bonneville County Prosecutor David Johnson said. According to police, Ewing walked into the bank around 3:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. The note said he had a gun, although no witnesses reported seeing a firearm. He reportedly left with $4,600 in cash. Police that Friday recovered a broken down car in Shelley registered in Ewing’s name. Earlier in the week, Pocatello police received tips about a man showing large sums of money and buying rounds of drinks in a local bar.