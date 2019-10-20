100 years ago
A coroner’s jury ruled accidental death in the demise of a worker named John Ours this week in 1919. Ours had been involved in the construction of new concrete elevators for the Midland Elevator Co. and fell 85 feet to his death when a scaffold on which he was walking gave way and collapsed. “The foreman in charge had notified all of the men employed not to go out on the scaffolding and to stand back while certain adjustments were being made,” the Idaho Register reported. “Ours either did not understand or disregarded the warning. ... He was taken to the hospital but died within an hour after the accident. Little is known of him here. From letters found on his person it is thought that his home was in Evansville, Ind., though his mother was thought to be living at Beaver Falls, Mont.”
75 years ago
Eleven-year-old J. David Scholes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter A. Scholes of Rigby, had occasion to scoff at superstition this week in 1944. “Seized with a sudden attack of appendicitis while working in a potato field, the youth was rushed to the hospital for what he and his parents believed was to be an immediate operation, on the supposedly fateful Friday, October 13,” the Post-Register reported. “However, before the operation could be performed, David became better and has since recovered. He is now back in the potato fields, said a letter received here Friday.”
50 years ago
Stepped-up police surveillance and investigations resulted in a slight decline in the total number of miscellaneous offenses and motor vehicle accidents in September 1969, Idaho Falls Police Chief R.D. Pollock reported this week in October. “From total offenses in Idaho Falls amounting to 538 in August, the figure dipped to 494 for September,” said the Post-Register. “(Auto) mishaps totaled 183 in August, declining to 154 for last month.”
25 years ago
Secretary of Energy Hazel O’Leary was in Idaho Falls this week in 1994 on her first official visit to the state and the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. Speaking at the INEL Research Center, she spoke of an experimental cleanup contract for buried wastes to an environmental division of Lockheed Corp. The $179 million contract to dig up and glassify 110,000 cubic feet of plutonium and mixed radioactive and chemical wastes at Pit 9 would serve as a model for removing hazards from other DOE sites, she said. O’Leary also announced she would transfer INEL to the jurisdiction of DOE’s environmental management program. “That news was welcomed by INEL officials, who view it as a lever for competing with other labs for program dollars,” the Post Register reported.