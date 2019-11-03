100 years ago
The Idaho Falls Police Department went through a sudden shakeup this week in 1919 with the resignation of Police Chief Otto Klockenteger. He was succeeded by George Harris, a former member of the Salt Lake City Police. “The action on the part of the council is the result of a report signed by Councilman L.M. Miller, G.H. Smith, and W.P. Hansen several weeks ago, in which lack of organization, incompetency on the part of members of the police force and the general moral condition of the city was brought to the light,” the Idaho Register reported. “The chief trouble in the past has been that there has been no police protection or supervision of the city in the residence districts.” Harris, also a former Salt Lake fireman and a former guard at the Idaho State Penitentiary, had been living on his ranch near Tetonia when he received the call from Idaho Falls.
75 years ago
Naomi Dopson, a teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School, joined the ranks of local flying enthusiasts with her first solo flight this week in 1944. Dopson had taken up flying in August. “There were so many things to think about, I didn’t have time to be afraid,” she told the Post-Register. “To date 54 students have soloed at the local airport and another 10 are expected to before Christmas,” the paper reported. “Private licenses have been issued to Gerald Luke, James Jepson, Jack Carson, Frank Hall, Maxine McLaughlin, Dick Rapp, Shirley Rose and Harold Holm.”
50 years ago
This week in 1969, Idaho Falls voters returned incumbent Mayor S. Eddie Pedersen to office, as well as Councilmen Jack A. Wood, Jr. and Melvin L. Erickson. Paul Hovey, a budget officer for Idaho Nuclear Co., was elected to the third council seat. In his bid for a third term, Pedersen won by a lopsided margin over write-in challenger Terrell A. Toone, 6,429 to 1,208. “It was an extremely fast election and all of the of the 16 precincts had filed complete returns within 50 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m.,” the Post-Register reported.
25 years ago
Lack of interest killed the Idaho Falls Parade of Lights this week in 1994. An annual Thanksgiving event for five straight years, organizers said they had only managed to get commitments from 16 businesses and organizations. In 1993, there had been 54 entrants, but the memory of riding on floats in subzero cold might have made more than a few people say, “Never again,” said Fred Sica, the Greater Idaho Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. “I really enjoyed sitting on that fire engine riding through Idaho Falls with my ski mask on,” he said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”