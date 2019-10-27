100 years ago
In local business news this week in 1919, Roscoe Bigler of Bigler Drug Store in Rexburg and John I. Dean of the Dean Drug Co. of Sugar City and Shelley were reported to have bought the stock and business of the Lobby Cigar Store, at the corner of Park Avenue and B Street, in the Merchants building from Harry Ruhle and J.E. Robinson. “The new owners will operate the place as a pool hall for the time being, with the idea in view of opening a first class drug store and soft drink place,” the Idaho Register reported. The deal was brokered by C.G. Keller.
75 years ago
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation office in the Shane Building in downtown Idaho Falls was closed this week in 1944 and its staff returned to Boise. “The local office, established 2 1/2 years ago, has completed the field work on the Palisades Reservoir water supply investigation, according to Mr. (Frank) Clinton, who has been in charge of the office since it opened here,” the Post-Register reported. “Preparation of a report on the investigation, which concludes the first phase of the work ... will be continued at the Boise office and when completed will be released to the public, said Mr. Clinton. “The office will be reopened here later in the year, when preconstruction work on the dam and reservoir will commence.”
50 years ago
Local officers of the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union objected this week in 1969 to the layoff of approximately 130 at Idaho Nuclear Corp., claiming it was being handled in a discriminatory manner. Making the charges were local Pres. Verl L. Bitter and Secretary-Treasurer Nolan W. Hancock, who represented about 600 employees of Idaho Nuclear and Argonne National Laboratory-West. “It is strange that the company had to cut 130 people from the payroll at one time, when normal turnover — quits, discharges, etc. — would have accomplished the same goal within a few weeks,” they told the Post-Register. “The only reason apparent to us is that a wholesale layoff gives them the opportunity to handpick the people they want to get rid of, with the ready-made excuse of a reduction in federal funds.”
25 years ago
White Ribbon Week against pornography was set to kick off on Oct. 30, 1994, and conclude Nov. 5 with a banquet at the Shilo Inn. U.S. Sen. Larry Craig was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, with Len Munsel of the National Family Legal Foundation also scheduled to speak. “We feel very fortunate to have Len Munsel and senior Senator Larry Craig join us during this important week,” said Dane Watkins, president of the White Ribbon Week for Decency citizens group. “We all want to maintain the quality of life that we have by living in this great valley.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”