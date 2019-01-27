100 years ago
The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners resolved this week in 1919 that it was time for a new courthouse to be built. “The old building has outlived its usefulness and in no way reflects the spirit of progress maintained by individuals in the county,” said the story in the Idaho Register. The building was to incorporate a county jail and “a suitable memorial to our soldiers of the late war, also a shed and tool house for the purpose of storing and caring for the tools and machinery of said county, said buildings and grounds cost not to exceed the sum of $225,000,” the resolution said. The county owned property at C Street and Capital Avenue, and prospective plans had already been prepared by local architects Fisher & Aitkin.
75 years ago
With the war into its third year for the United States, Bonneville County had a record call up of 220 selectees this week in 1944. The men were to report to the induction center in Pocatello Feb. 14 and 15, but none were to be called to active service until after March 6, when the new selective service induction system was to go into effect. W.S. Snyder, clerk of the county draft board, said men passing the physical examination were to be given fitness certificates. The new regulations said men could not be called for active service until 21 days after their physicals. “Accepted selectees will be allowed to express preference for the branch of service they desire to enter, but these preferences, of course, are limited by the vacancies open,” the Post-Register said.
50 years ago
Two members of Idaho’s congressional delegation expressed hope this week in 1969 that work on the Ririe Dam could be accelerated, but conceded the prospects were dim. U.S. Sen. Len B. Jordan informed Idaho Falls Mayor S. Eddie Pedersen that the first phase of dam construction was expected to begin in early 1970, as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funds for fiscal 1969 had been allocated. The dam, to control flooding on Willow Creek and Sand Creek, was authorized in 1962 to be completed in 1973 at a cost of $15 million.
25 years ago
Ford Motor Co. officials were in Idaho Falls this week in 1994 to deliver an Ecostar electric vehicle for 30 months of testing at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. The mini-van featured a sodium-sulfur battery, the most advanced available, but with significant limitations. It cost $46,000, would last only two to three years and had an operating range of 100 miles between charges. Ecostar was the third Ford prototype electric car tested at INEL since the early 1980s. Research had also been done for Chrysler, General Motors and Eaton Corp., an auto parts supplier, said Randy MacDowell, manager of EG&G Idaho’s modular electric vehicle program.