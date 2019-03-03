100 years ago
Rumors of a new theater being planned for downtown Idaho Falls were confirmed in the Idaho Register of March 4, 1919. “Dr. C.M. Cline, S.K. Mittry and C.A. Spath acquired what is known as the Masonic lot, located on the north side of A Street between Park and Capital avenues, and an additional 68 feet of the Larry Hansen property at the corner of Capital Avenue and A Street. ... The structure will be built either of seating capacity of 1400 or 1600 and the stage will be large enough to accommodate the big road companies which make the coast towns. ... It is expected that the new theatre will be fully completed within ninety days.”
75 years ago
Forty-eight women volunteers made 4,674 2x2-inch sponges at the Red Cross room in the Armory the night of March 2, 1944, for a “good start” on the week’s 30 thousand emergency surgical dressing quota, but Mrs. J. Ed Browning, chairwoman, said more women were needed to respond to the call. With heavy action in the Pacific and Italy and an allied invasion of France on the horizon, demand was on the rise. The dressings had to be completed by March 8 in order for the Bonneville County women to maintain, their record. “We can, and we must,” Browning said.
50 years ago
A three-car crash at the intersection of First Street and Freeman Avenue the evening of March 2, 1969, sent one vehicle crashing through the front window of Aiman’s Suprette Market, causing an estimated $1,200 in damage, Idaho Falls Police reported. Officer Dennis Shaw said a northbound car on Freeman being driven by William F. Day, 78, of 335 11th St., entered the intersection when it was struck by a westbound car being driven by Jann Miskin, 17, Rte. 2. Day’s car struck a car southbound on Freeman being driven by Ramons Havens, 29, 770 Cleveland St., then crashed through the store window. No injuries were reported, and Day was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.
25 years ago
Idaho Falls Police this week in 1994 were continuing to investigate the theft of tires from two cars in the numbered streets the night of March 2, 1994. The thief took a tire off a car belonging to Craig Smith, 30, and replaced it with an older, worn tire, police said. Unfortunately for Smith, the suspect did not tighten the lug nuts, and the tire fell off his car on the way to work. Meanwhile, another resident a few blocks away on 11th Street reported someone had taken a tire from his car the same night.