100 years ago
W.H. Homer, cashier at the Bank of Ririe, found himself in an altercation with three would-be holdup men the night of June 28, 1919. Described by the Idaho Register as “a good, nervy scrapper as well as a banker,” Homer, the cashier, had just turned the key in the door around 6:30 p.m. when the men approached and told him to throw up his hands and turn over the keys. Homer refused and held them off in a 20-minute fight, eventually driving them off on foot. All three were later apprehended and jailed. Homer told police he was certain they were bluffing when they threatened to kill him.
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Police were still hunting this week in 1944 for two men who reportedly broke into the C.C. Anderson Farm Store on Broadway the night of June 21. “After breaking into the store through the skylight, the pair abandoned their loot when discovered by Don Terry, company employee, who said he ducked a large knife thrown at him by one of the men,” the Post-Register reported. “Terry went to telephone and the two intruders escaped from the store.”
50 years ago
State Rep. Terry L. Crapo, R-Idaho Falls, was urging his constituents to attend a June 25 hearing on the proposed new Idaho state constitution. The Legislature was seeking opinions before the proposal was to be put on the ballot in November 1970, he said. Members of the Constitutional Revision Commission had been working on the document since the commission had been created in 1965. The meeting was set for 7:30 p.m. at the Westbank. Another had been planned for July 11 in Salmon, and others were expected to be scheduled later.
25 years ago
Moving all of the U.S. Government’s spent nuclear fuel to a central site in Idaho or elsewhere would have virtually no environmental or health effects, the Department of Energy claimed this week in 1994 in an environmental assessment of waste storage options. Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus reacted with caution, however, renewing his insistence that Idaho jobs related to waste management could not come at the price of turning the Arco desert into a permanent nuclear waste depot. Idaho National Engineering Laboratory was one of five sites being considered to receive 2,700 metric tons of used reactor fuel.