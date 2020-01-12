100 years ago
News from Washington, D.C., this week in January 1919 had Republican Sen. William E. Borah, the “Lion of Idaho,” defending men elected to the New York State Assembly on the Socialist ticket, arguing that to deny them their seats would be setting a dangerous precedent. “Nothing could do more to encourage the ideas of Socialism than to deny the men elected the right to represent those who elected them,” Borah said. “To deny these men is to deny those who elected them the right to representation. It is regarded as un-American to go beyond the will of the people who elected the men and could be carried to the extreme of either party, Democrats and Republicans, refusing to permit members of whichever party might be the minority the right to sit.”
75 years ago
Celebrating its 41st year, the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted Raymond J. Ashton, president of the American Institute of Architects, as its keynote speaker. In preparation for his speech, “Lifting the Face of Main Street,” Ashton took some time earlier in the day looking around Idaho Falls. “I’ve seen many cities all over the world, but I’ve never seen a city comparable in size to Idaho Falls which is any more beautiful in building arrangement,” he said. If there was anything to find fault with, it was that some of the building fronts were gaudy. “Your signs are also ugly,” he said. “There is no systematic display. Remember, your Main Street is to your city what your face is to you. Be conscious of it.”
50 years ago
While the first baby of 1970 had already been born, Jan. 11, 1970, was an interesting day in the maternity ward of Idaho Falls’ Sacred Heart Hospital. It was the day John and Sandra Weiszhaar welcomed their baby boy into the world on his mother’s birthday. Also present was Sandra Weiszhaar’s father, Roy L. Southwich, who was celebrating his 48th birthday. Grandfather, daughter and grandson were captured for posterity in a Post-Register photo.
25 years ago
The reward for information on the distribution of racist fliers in Idaho Falls in early December had grown from $500 to $1,300 by this week in January 1995. Mayor Linda Milam’s office said 15 contributors had donated to the reward fund, with the largest amount, $500, coming from an anonymous donor. “People are beginning to express themselves about how they feel,” said Americus John-Lewis, president of the local branch of the NAACP. “They’re putting their dollar where their mouth is.”