100 years ago
Violinist Samuel Hungerford, a native of Idaho Falls, seemed to be playing to some acclaim around the nation, a fact noted with some pride on the front page of the Idaho Register of Feb. 4, 1919. This came from a Chicago newspaper review of his performance at Sherman House: “The successes scored by Samuel Hungerford whenever and wherever he has appeared are the best proofs that there is no question in the minds of the public as to his real merit, and the place he holds among the violinists of today. ... The quiet self-command that marks his playing make his performances a joy that is refreshing and he is rapidly advancing to an artist of the first rank.” Hungerford was due to return to Idaho Falls for a recital, the Register noted, adding “He will be given a splendid reception as the city is proud of his achievement and bespeak for him a grand career in his chosen profession.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning reported this week in 1944 that the city was in Western Air Lines plans, with daily flights north and south and regular service to Boise. “Federal franchise for the establishment of feeder lines in this section as well as others by Western Air Lines will be heard in Washington in April, but the company has no way of determining how soon airlines can start operating because of the war and equipment, Mayor Fanning explained,” the Post Register reported. In addition to Fanning, Parley Rigby, Ray Groth, J.R. Gobble and Jack Adams met with the airline executives.
50 years ago
Removal of ice choking Sand Creek and Willow Creek — tabbed as a main cause of flooding in Idaho Falls — was due to be done this week in 1969, according to Jack Johnson, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resident engineer Johnson told the people attending a flood control meeting that it would be hard to get equipment to some areas, and that the ice there would have to be removed by blasting. Plans called for water to be allowed to flow into Willow Creek, in hopes that it would flush ice out of the stream bed.
25 years ago
When it came to in-migration of Californians, Bonneville County ranked fourth among Idaho counties, behind Ada, Kootenai and Canyon in 1993, according to a report released this week in 1994 by the Idaho Transportation Department. In 1993, 1,769 out-of-staters surrendered their out-of-state driver’s licenses in Bonneville County, the report said. Though indicative of a trend, the numbers did not reflect how many children came with their families nor how many were coming for a shorter than permanent duration.