100 years ago
With the 1920 census due to start Jan. 2, E.W. Goddard, supervisor for Idaho’s second district, wrote to O.A. Johannesen to express his thanks for the help he and the local Rotary Club had provided in lining up enumerators. “The list, that of substitute school teachers, was furnished by Superintendent of Schools R.A. Snyder,” the Idaho Register reported. Those selected to make the count included the following: Vernon N. Otterson (Ozone), Hugh C. Martin (Swan Valley), Elizabeth C. Clark (county district) and Phil S. Mathews (Wayan district). For Idaho Falls, other following people had been selected: Dora Rogers, Julia D. Chandelor, Lulu M. Anderson, Jackson S. Whittemore, Anna L. Raymond, Mary C. Wilson, John B. Thatcher and Hans L. Hanson. “The committee named by the Rotary club will keep in touch with the district supervisor and the county enumerators in the effort to see that every person living in Bonneville County is counted and that the community gets full credit,” the Register reported.
75 years ago
Authorization to build 50 new homes in Idaho Falls came this week in 1944 from the Federal Housing Administration office in Boise. The houses could range in size up to three bedrooms and in price up to $6,500. The news came in the form of a telegram to the chamber of commerce from Harry Whittier, the state FHA director, which said Idaho Falls had been assigned under H-2 priority a quota of 50 dwelling units. No restrictions would be made on occupancy. The application of priorities was to be made to the Boise office on War Production Board Form No. 2896 in triplicate and accompanied by one set of plans. Chamber secretary J.R. Gobble told the Post-Register it was his understanding that H-2 priority gave not only permission to build houses but also to obtain the materials necessary for construction. The first to apply would be the first to receive approval for new homes.
50 years ago
U.S. Rep. Orval Hansen, R-Idaho, forwarded news to the city of Idaho Falls this week in 1969 that it had been allotted $1.35 million in federal funds for expansion and conversion of the municipal sewage treatment plant. The money was to come from the Interior Department’s Federal Water Pollution Control Administration. Idaho Falls Public Works Director Donald F. Lloyd hailed the approval, explaining that the city and state would have to raise another $3 million to cover the project’s estimated cost of $4.5 million. It would be necessary for the city to float a 20-year bond, which would increase city residents’ sewer service fees between $1.50 and $2.50 a month.
25 years ago
Wet winter conditions were bringing joy to Idaho and Wyoming ski resorts at the end of 1994. “The skier numbers for us have been incredibly good,” said Susie Barnett-Bushong, spokeswoman for Grand Targhee Ski Resort, which had seen 229 inches of snowfall, resulting in snow depths of 72 inches at the base and 107 inches at the summit. Closer to Idaho Falls, Kelly Canyon reported 40 inches at the top and 32 inches at the base. “This is probably one of the better years we’ve ever had,” said Arlo Grover, assistant mountain manager. “We’re well above average for attendance and the snow conditions are above normal, too.”