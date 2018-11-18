As the Spanish Influenza pandemic kept Idahoans on edge this week in 1918, Idaho Falls’ Red Cross Community Kitchen got a laudatory write up in the Boise Statesman, reprinted in the Idaho Register. “Mrs. G.Q. Wright organized the motor corps girls and all an afflicted family had to do was to telephone the community kitchen and a hot meal would be dispatched by the motor corps girls, free of charge to the place it was needed. They have served as high as 170 meals a day in the kitchen. Miss Bullock has answered 108 requests for help in four days and in that time had visited 151 cases.” Besides bringing meals, she made fires, brought in wood and coal, filled ice bags, put on pneumonia jackets and even scrubbed floors, the story said.
Speaking to the Idaho Falls Knife and Fork Club on Nov. 18, 1943, Dr. Vernon Nash, executive director of the National Peace Conference, told listeners that irresistible social and economic pressure toward union would eventually bring a federal world government into being. “Startling his hearers with a condemnation of the segregation of west coast Japanese in relocation centers, he branded the step ‘as an adoption of one of the worst traits of Nazism — concentration camps,’” the Post-Register reported. “He declared the move was entirely unnecessary and a violation of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, charging ‘a few industrial interests’ were responsible.” Nash went on to caution, “It isn’t enough to win a war; victory can ruin us.”
Skyline High School on Idaho Falls’ west side was officially dedicated this week in November 1968. Eldon W. Smith of Rexburg, chairman of the State Board of Education, spoke to about 2,000 people gathered in the gym. “We need to help our young people with their challenging and frightening future,” he said. “In a real sense, our young people have become pioneers again; not pioneers as their ancestors were, but even hardier pioneers in the technological jungle, where nobody knows what tomorrow will bring, where developments are so rapid and changes so cataclysmic that only the sharpest and most sensitive will survive and flourish.”
Twenty-nine people with American Airlines tickets out of Idaho Falls left on Delta 1725 because American Flight 652 was looking to be short on flight attendants due to a nationwide strike. The American flight took off for Salt Lake City without passengers, and the two people who couldn’t be taken on the suddenly full Delta plane were offered seats on a SkyWest flight.