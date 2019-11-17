100 years ago
Idaho Falls Police Chief Harris was fed up with careless drivers in the city this week in 1919, ordering his officers to enforce traffic laws with rigor. “Cars must be provided with two lights in front and one in rear,” the Idaho Register reported. “Dimmers must be used when driving in the downtown streets and rules for driving must be observed. Monday night a number of careless drivers were escorted to the police station and were properly instructed and re-warned and the time for action had arrived. The careless and unsanitary habit of expectorating on the sidewalk will be a thing of the past in the near future as that offense will be also answered for in the presence of the police judge.”
75 years ago
Flood control work estimated at $50,000 began on the South Fork of the Snake River at Labelle near Lorenzo under the direction of Ottis Williams and Co. of Helena, Mont., with C.A. Sundberg, U.S. Army resident engineer providing local supervision. Work was begun by a crew of 12 men and consisted of rock revetment and diking to prevent erosion. Another crew was expected to begin at a second site near Annis before the end of the month. The $50,000 represented half the money appropriated for flood control in the Upper Snake River Valley. Sundberg said other contracts would be let in the near future.
50 years ago
Grand Targhee Resort announced this week in 1969 that an opening date of Dec. 26 had been scheduled. Meeting in a classroom at Ricks College in Rexburg, directors and shareholders learned from Resort Manager Bob Blank that both lifts on Fred’s Mountain near Alta, Wyo., would be in operation and that the lodge and restaurant would be ready. Blank said the resort already had a base of 30 inches, with close to four feet at the top. Gene Palmer of Rexburg was slated to be in charge of the ski school and Lee Morrow of Idaho Falls was to be in charge of the ski patrol.
25 years ago
The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department announced this week in 1994 that it would be re-landscaping downtown planter boxes. The renovation was to include removal of overgrown shrubs, pruning and shaping of all trees, soil preparation and replanting in the spring. “Trees will be removed only in cases of death or disease problems which would affect the vigor of other healthy specimens,” the Post Register reported. “The purpose of the renovation is to comply with visibility ordinances where applicable.”