100 years ago
Idaho Falls voters nixed a bond to build a new gymnasium and swimming pool at the high school this week in 1919. The vote was 228 for and 292 against raising $85,000 for the new facilities. “The vote was small as the election had not been advertised to any great extent,” the Idaho Register reported. “Those in favor of the improvements planned at the school propose to keep the fight up and will call another election within six or eight weeks. In the meantime, it is planned to carry on some sort of campaign of education with the hope that when the proposition is thoroughly explained to the taxpayers they will see the need of the improvements.”
75 years ago
Scarlet fever cases in Idaho Falls continued to rise this week in 1944, with 30 families reported under quarantine. Dr. H.B. Woolley, the city physician, said all cases were to remain in quarantine for three weeks or longer, if necessary. “Breaking a quarantine will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he told the Post-Register, “and the first offense will be punishable according to state law. ... Do not send any children to school who are in any way ill or have any type of a skin rash, but get in touch with your family physician.” Mrs. D.N. Lee, the city school nurse, reported the number of families quarantined was the highest since 1935.
50 years ago
Capt. Thomas J. Wadsworth, USNR, announced this week in February 1969 that the Idaho Falls Fourth of July Committee would be throwing its weight into an effort to help the family of Walter Piccirillo family, who were facing deportation to Uruguay. Jerome Eden, project director for Eastern Idaho Special Services Agency, said he was in close contact with Idaho Attorney General Robert Robson, Gov. Don Samuelson, and the entire congressional delegation, while Don Sheetz, commander of American Legion Bonneville Post 56, said Legionnaires were rallying to the stranded family’s cause. Wadsworth noted a groundswell of support in the community. “We hope to have the Piccirillos riding with us at the head of the July 4th Parade in Idaho Falls as a symbol of the freedom, liberty and compassion of the American people,” he said.
25 years ago
Holly Bodily of Iona got a big surprise this week in February 1994 when she got an answer to the letter she’d put in ZipLoc bag and dropped in the irrigation canal behind her home. The reply came from 9-year-old Alex Smith of Bonita, Calif., who’d found it on a beach near San Diego. Holly, 10, had gotten the idea from the Walt Disney movie “The Rescuers,” in which a young girl sends a message for help in a bottle and a gang of mice come to save her. “I didn’t expect to hear back,” she said.