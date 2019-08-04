100 years ago
Dr. C.M. Cline and C.A. Spath of the Farmers and Merchants Bank and their families had a vacation trip to Robinson Bar in Custer County disrupted this week in 1919 by two joyriders in Arco. Stopping for the night, they had left Cline’s big Packard car in a garage. Two young men of the vicinity, Fred Hurst and Ted Hunter, managed to start the car and took off on the highway to Blackfoot. Moving at some speed, they ran into a buggy being driven by Harvey Waddrups of Moore. The impact flipped the buggy and injured the horse so badly that it had to be put down, and Waddrups himself was hurt as well. “The joy riders had the decency to stop and care for the injured man,” the Arco Advertiser reported. After their arrest, they were held on $1,000 bond each. Damage to the Packard was estimated at several hundred dollars. As a footnote, Cline and Spath were two backers of the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, which was due to open in November.
75 years ago
This week in 1944 Idaho Falls welcomed home Capt. H.E. Guyett, the first local physician to enter military service, back for 25 days of rest and relaxation. Guyett had spent the previous two years in the Fiji Islands. His flight to San Francisco had taken 22 hours. “Wounded personnel are receiving the best service possible and getting it right at the front with the best supplies and personnel available,” he told the Post-Register. “While in the islands, Captain Guyett reported he saw cases of leprosy in every stage, ‘dabbled’ in clinics and hospitals in studying all of the tropical diseases and was called upon to treat members of the native labor battalions who worked at the docks,” the newspaper reported.
50 years ago
The city of Idaho Falls netted $1,361 in sales this week in August 1969 in its annual auction of unclaimed cars, bikes and miscellaneous household items. City Clerk Roy C. Barnes, who served as auctioneer, said close to $800 came from bicycle sales $240 for old junked cars and $300 for household and shop items. The item to fetch the best price was an old wide-carriage typewriter, which was knocked down at $61. Barnes himself bought two junked cars for 10 cents each, then made arrangement for the street department to haul them off to the city dump.
25 years ago
This week in 1994, Lockheed Idaho Technologies Co. was announced as the winner of the $5 billion Idaho National Engineering Laboratory consolidated contract. Announcing the award, Energy Secretary Hazel O’Leary said, “The dynamic group of new partners display innovative thinking that is clearly matched in concept to our ideas of reform.” It was estimated that the proposal would save $741 million over seven years, trim 10 years off the site’s environmental cleanup schedule and get it removed from the federal Superfund hazardous waste cleanup list by 2010.